Indiana Jones Director Has Something To Say About Negative Reviews For Latest Film

Indiana Jones 5 is set for release next week

Indiana Jones director James Mangold has had his say on the less favourable reviews of the latest instalment in the movie franchise.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny serves as the fifth and final film starring Harrison Ford as the whip-wielding archaeologist, but has been met with mixed reviews from critics.

Outlets including the BBC, The Times and The Telegraph gave the franchise’s last hurrah just two stars in reviews published after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although it currently has a 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it also marks the lowest score of all five films.

Speaking to Variety about the film’s critical reception, James appeared unsurprised.

Harrison Ford and director James Mangold

He said: “When you’re in franchise land, it’s very hard for critical thinkers to overlook what I’m sure their editors want, which is this business prism of how does it rate to the other ones?

“I always thought if I were second or third best to one of the greatest films of all time, I’d be good. I mean, it all vaporises later. Either the movie will live or it won’t.”

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is the first film in the series not to have been directed by Steven Spielberg, and follows 2008′s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

There’s also a star turn from Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indiana Jones’s goddaughter Helena Shaw.