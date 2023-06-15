Harrison Ford Reveals Why He 'Won't Miss' Playing Indiana Jones After Latest Film

Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Harrison Ford will forever be Indiana Jones, but it would seem he’s not going to miss playing the legendary screen archeologist.

The 80-year-old actor appears in his fifth and final instalment in the movie franchise – titled Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – which is released later this month.

Some 32 years after the release of the first film, Harrison admitted he is more than ready to hang up his bullwhip and fedora.

Explaining why he is not “going to miss anything” about playing Indiana Jones, he told Entertainment Tonight: “Because the film will still be there for people, when I’m dust, and it doesn’t matter.

“I mean, what matters is the making of it. The process of making, that’s what really counts. That’s where we [ask] ourselves, ‘Should we be doing this? Is this the right thing to do? Is this the best expression of this idea?’”

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Wednesday, Harrison continued: “I’m very grateful that we get to do this and that we’ve rounded the corner and brought the character full circle. That’s very important to me.

“I was very grateful to have to opportunity to make this film and I’m hoping that all these people will be grateful for it.”

Harrison also said that filmmakers did not need his “blessing” to press ahead with any future franchise reboots.

“I’d like to spend a little bit more time at home, frankly,” he told the PA news agency.

“I love making movies, I’ve been making movies for longer than even 42 years and… my work is really important to me.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to do it – my wife granted me that opportunity. But I’ve been working a lot lately so I might be due for a bit of a rest.”

Asked about the possibility of remakes of the films, he said: “They don’t need my blessing. If they want to do that they do that.”

First reviews of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny have been pretty scathing, after receiving its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France last month.

The sequel – the first not to be directed by Steven Spielberg – follows 2008′s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

There’s also a star turn from Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge – who plays Indiana Jones’s goddaughter Helena Shaw.