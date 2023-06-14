Harrison Ford Laurent KOFFEL via Getty Images

Harrison Ford once thought he’d be more matinee-idle than idol.

“I never thought that I would be a leading man,” the actor told People in an article posted Tuesday.

“I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle.”

On the strength of Indiana Jones and Han Solo in Star Wars alone, Harrison is a true Hollywood legend.

But the numbers for his career at the top of the marquee are impressive. His movies have grossed more than $6.2 billion with him as the leading man, according to The Numbers, plus an additional $1.5 billion as a lead ensemble member.

“No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,” the Blade Runner star added to People. “I just wanted to be an actor.”

Indiana Jones 5 is set for release next month Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures

Harrison will be whipping through theatres as Indy for likely his last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, opening at the end of this year.

One reviewer who saw it at the recent Cannes Film Festival said the outing leaves Ford’s leading-man legacy intact.