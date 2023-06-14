Harrison Ford in Cannes last month Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Harrison Ford has made his view on whether it’s acceptable to punch Nazis very clear.

The veteran actor is currently on the promo trail for the latest Indiana Jones film, a character who fought Nazis in his previous big-screen outings.

In fact, in recent years, a photo of Harrison’s character punching a fascist has become its own a meme, which the star was asked about during an interview with Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy.

The reporter asked: “In terms of real-life resonance, Indiana Jones has taken on this elevated symbolic significance in recent years, because we’ve actually seen – bizarrely – a proliferation of actual real-life Nazis parading around, and some of them are getting punched.

“So, what I want to know is, would the ultimate Nazi-puncher, Indiana Jones, support these people doing the punching?”

“He’d push ’em out of the way,” Harrison insisted. “To get in the first punch. As well he should.”

I asked Harrison Ford how ultimate Nazi puncher Indiana Jones would feel about the debate over punching Nazis in real life today.



“He’d push 'em out of the way to get in the first punch. As well he should." pic.twitter.com/rg1L2aFrpi — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 13, 2023

The 80-year-old continued: “I mean, it’s incalculable that this vision of evil not be confronted.”

In the new Indiana Jones film – which marks Harrison’s fifth outing as the titular character – the action hero is once again confronted with former Nazi soliders, with most of the action taking place in the late 1960s, although flashback sequences using de-aging technology are set towards the end of World War II.

Harrison is joined in the film by newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen, as well as returning cast members John Rhys-Davis and Toby Jones.