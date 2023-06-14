Harrison Ford has made his view on whether it’s acceptable to punch Nazis very clear.
The veteran actor is currently on the promo trail for the latest Indiana Jones film, a character who fought Nazis in his previous big-screen outings.
In fact, in recent years, a photo of Harrison’s character punching a fascist has become its own a meme, which the star was asked about during an interview with Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy.
The reporter asked: “In terms of real-life resonance, Indiana Jones has taken on this elevated symbolic significance in recent years, because we’ve actually seen – bizarrely – a proliferation of actual real-life Nazis parading around, and some of them are getting punched.
“So, what I want to know is, would the ultimate Nazi-puncher, Indiana Jones, support these people doing the punching?”
“He’d push ’em out of the way,” Harrison insisted. “To get in the first punch. As well he should.”
The 80-year-old continued: “I mean, it’s incalculable that this vision of evil not be confronted.”
In the new Indiana Jones film – which marks Harrison’s fifth outing as the titular character – the action hero is once again confronted with former Nazi soliders, with most of the action taking place in the late 1960s, although flashback sequences using de-aging technology are set towards the end of World War II.
Harrison is joined in the film by newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen, as well as returning cast members John Rhys-Davis and Toby Jones.
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is released worldwide on 30 June.