Harrison Ford Finally Reveals The Painful Truth About How Indiana Jones' Hat Stays On

Harrison Ford was seen stapling Indiana Jones' fedora to his head in a BTS clip Disney/LucasFilm/Paramount

Ever wondered how Indiana Jones’ iconic brown fedora never flies off his head while he’s hunting down precious artefacts and being pursued by bad guys?

A famous behind-the-scenes clip captured during the filming of 1981’s Raiders Of The Lost Ark appeared to provide an answer, showing star Harrison Ford attaching the hat to his forehead with a staple gun, before saying: “That should do it.”

Fans have long wondered whether Harrison was just playing up to the cameras, or if he’d genuinely used a bit of metal to secure the fedora to his actual skin.

Well, now we have an answer.

In a new interview with GQ, Harrison, who has reprised his iconic role for the last time in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, insisted that yes, he really did use the staple gun on his head. Ouch.

“You do what you need to do,” he responded in trademark understated style when GQ showed him the behind-the-scenes moment, before apparently showing off the mark it left.

“I still have the [scar],” he said, brushing aside his hair to reveal it - although we can probably take Harrison’s remarks with a pinch of salt, seeing as he’s notorious for his deadpan sense of humour. There’s always a chance that he’s just committing to the bit, 40 years later.

In his GQ interview, Harrison also shared his initial reaction when he was shown Indiana’s famous costume for the very first time, admitting that he had “many” questions (not least about why he was wearing a heavy leather jacket in the middle of the humid jungle).

“It was presented to me as an aspect of character in the first film,” he recalled.

“My questions about it were many. Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn’t it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I going to do with a f**king whip? Am I going to whip people?”

He explained he was then told that Indy’s outfit was intended to be “an evocation of a time” and “a reflection of movies past”.

“I said OK, and that makes it my own,” he added.

The recently released Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is the fifth and final film in the franchise, and comes 15 years after the last instalment, Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

Harrison is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, Indy’s god-daughter, who helps the adventurer in his attempts to track down a magical dial with the power to change the course of history.