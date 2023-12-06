Angelina Jolie Says She Developed Bell’s Palsy From Stress Leading Up To Brad Pitt Divorce

LOADING ERROR LOADING

In a profile with The Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, the “Eternals” star said she developed the condition, which causes temporary facial paralysis, during a very stressful time in her life.

“My body reacts very strongly to stress,” she told the newspaper. “My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.”

Although Jolie didn’t elaborate more on her past condition, she did lament the lack of freedom she has felt since splitting with Pitt. She said she doesn’t really have “a social life” and is not dating. She referred to her kids as her “close friends” who tease her for wearing “too many trench coats” in an attempt to hide from the paparazzi.

She also expressed an eagerness to leave Hollywood altogether.

“Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it,” Jolie, who is the daughter of actor Jon Voight, said. “I never bought into it as significant or important.”

Due to this mindset — and the current state of Tinsel Town — Jolie said she “wouldn’t be an actress today.”

“When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much,” she said.

Jolie said that because she “lost the ability to live and travel as freely” she “will move when I can.”

She told The Wall Street Journal that she has set her sights on spending more time at her house in Cambodia.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” Jolie said. “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

Jolie also questioned if the public would even be interested in what her life looks like nowadays.

“Since I was young, people liked the part of me that’s pretty tough and maybe a bit wild—that’s the part that I think people enjoy,” she says. “I’m not the one [who] you want to hear about my pain or my sadness. You know, that’s not entertaining.”