Ann Summers Launches First Ever Male Lingerie Edit

When it comes to roleplay-wear and lingerie, women have no end of choices on the high street online. But when it comes to menswear…. Not so much.

Well, say hello to an exciting new edit between celebrity hairstylist, James Johnson, and high-street lingerie brand, Ann Summers.

Having worked with the likes of X-Factor, Abbey Clancy and Christine McGuinness, the hair stylist has partnered with the brand on a glamorous new edit that sees James wearing items that are typically seen as female fashion and lingerie pieces.

However, he’s styled them in a way that shows fashion doesn’t have a gender. Lace bodysuits are teamed with bomber jackets, taking the lingerie from day to night looks.

The edit showcases a collection of bodysuits and accessories that can be styled by anyone, in a way that empowers them to express themselves.

“Proudly representing Ann Summers products in his own inimitable way, James’ genderless approach to style has become an inspiration to us all,” said a spokesperson for the brand.

James explains why this edit is important to him: “When I was growing up I wished there was someone like me in campaigns like this. Ann Summers is such an iconic household name and being able to have an edit to show others that being different is a good thing makes me feel so proud of the young boy who never changed, despite the adversity.”

Ann Summers are proud allies of LGBTQIA+ communities in other ways, too. They work with Stonewall to help inform their product choices and experiences and have previously worked with James Johnson on a pride campaign in 2022.