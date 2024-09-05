There's 1 Detail In Anna Delvey's Dancing With The Stars Promo Picture That People Can't Get Over

Anna Delvey pictured in 2023 via Associated Press

As if it wasn’t enough that Anna Delvey has signed up for the new season of Dancing With The Stars, her new promo photo has caused even more of a stir.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the convicted con artist, who infamously posed as an heiress to infiltrate the New York social scene in the 2010s, would be put through her paces on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, because her stint on the reality show falls at a time she is still technically under house arrest for overstaying her visa, following her release from prison in 2022, her publicity picture features one detail that people really can’t get over.

Alongside her Strictly-fied makeover (we know it’s probably called something else across the pond but we’re sticking with it), Anna can be seen wearing an ankle monitor in her newly-released photo.

Scroll through the post below to see Anna’s photo for yourself:

Anna’s presence on the line-up has already sparked a wide range of reactions – as her accompanying promo photo:

Not Anna Delvey being on #DWTS with her ankle monitor 😂😂😂😂 — asia (@_takeAgLANCE) September 4, 2024

anna delvey knows we see her ankle monitor right? girl we get it — sofi (@sofidilla) September 4, 2024

Wtf😂😂 — 🏴🇵🇸🇺🇦🏳️🌈 Morgan S. Thomas (@Mr_Goomantash) September 4, 2024

ANNA DELVEY IS ON DANCING WITH THE STARS AND HER PROMO HAS AN ANKLE MONITOR HELP?! pic.twitter.com/jj2m94IAqb — °°T°° (@spellions) September 4, 2024

haven't watched a single ep of DWTS since middle school but I absolutely WILL be tuned in to watch Anna Delvey and her ankle monitor pic.twitter.com/hfiBSLtJxx — Emily Brown (@ebrown95) September 4, 2024

why are we giving platform for people like her??? — ૮₍˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶₎ა (@theiconicashley) August 31, 2024

Anna Delve on Dancing with the Stars with an ankle monitor......good grief! pic.twitter.com/JkGLC3qUrM — Melissa G (@missthing0718) September 4, 2024

This is truly bizarre — Dave (@d_a_v_e_m_a) September 4, 2024

are they really gonna have anna delvey on dwts, ankle monitor and all? pic.twitter.com/6MJ3Z3hUpU — rachel | member of the sinn cult (@00srachel) September 4, 2024

Ok we don’t need to normalize criminals by allowing them as celebrities on @officialdwts OR electing them back into the White House. — politicallyhomeless1982 (@Xenial4Unity) September 4, 2024

What dystopia are we living in https://t.co/5MuckMzgp8 — Imy Brighty-Potts (@imybrightypotts) September 4, 2024

The normalization of white criminals continues unabated. https://t.co/JdVQXRLfv6 — OG Bobby Joshson (@JAkinWalker) September 4, 2024

Not the fucking ankle monitor 😭 I can’t believe they have freaking Olympians competing on the same show as a con artist who is facing deportation 💀 #DWTS #DWTSonGMA #DancingWithTheStars https://t.co/pp4pkZ12X4 — Irving A (@Irving_A07) September 4, 2024

How are they gonna describe her attributes when they introduce her 💀 — Ryɑn (@RYANZOLANSKI) September 4, 2024

Anna’s unique story inspired the West End play Anna X, featuring The Crown star Emma Corrin in the title role, and the Netflix series Inventing Anna, in which the Russian-born convicted felon was played by Julia Garner (earning her an Emmy nomination in the process).

She’ll be joined on the new series of Dancing With The Stars by US actor Tori Spelling, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, reality star Phaedra Parks and Die Hard star Reginald VelJohnson.