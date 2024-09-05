There's 1 Detail In Anna Delvey's Dancing With The Stars Promo Picture That People Can't Get Over

As if it wasn’t enough that Anna Delvey has signed up for the new season of Dancing With The Stars, her new promo photo has caused even more of a stir.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that the convicted con artist, who infamously posed as an heiress to infiltrate the New York social scene in the 2010s, would be put through her paces on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing.
However, because her stint on the reality show falls at a time she is still technically under house arrest for overstaying her visa, following her release from prison in 2022, her publicity picture features one detail that people really can’t get over.
Alongside her Strictly-fied makeover (we know it’s probably called something else across the pond but we’re sticking with it), Anna can be seen wearing an ankle monitor in her newly-released photo.
Scroll through the post below to see Anna’s photo for yourself:
Anna’s presence on the line-up has already sparked a wide range of reactions – as her accompanying promo photo:
Anna’s unique story inspired the West End play Anna X, featuring The Crown star Emma Corrin in the title role, and the Netflix series Inventing Anna, in which the Russian-born convicted felon was played by Julia Garner (earning her an Emmy nomination in the process).
She’ll be joined on the new series of Dancing With The Stars by US actor Tori Spelling, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, reality star Phaedra Parks and Die Hard star Reginald VelJohnson.
Meanwhile, the new series of Strictly is also due to get underway later this month, with the 15 celebrities taking part having been recently confirmed.