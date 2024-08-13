This Year's Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up Is Officially Complete As Final Celebs Are Confirmed

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Guy Levy

The line-up for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is now complete.

During Monday’s edition of The One Show, the last three celebrities who’ll be hitting the dance floor on the upcoming 22nd series of Strictly were revealed to be TV favourite Nick Knowles, Olympian Sam Quek and football pundit Paul Merson.

Nick said of his upcoming Strictly stint: “I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year. People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure.

“I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge – there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything .... and try not to embarrass my kids of course!”

Paul was the second of the trio to be unveiled, saying: “Joining Strictly is a whole new ball game for me, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on.

“I’m ready to swap the pitch for the Ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves and you never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!”

And rounding off this year’s celebs was Sam, the 15th and final competitor to be revealed.

She said: “As a former hockey player I’m used to playing as part of a team, but the thought of dancing on the Ballroom floor in front of a live audience is quite daunting!

“I’m chuffed to be a part of this legendary show and Quickstep into the shoes of a performer, it feels absolutely surreal but I’m ready for every bit of the adventure.”

This year’s famous competitors were revealed over the course of the past week, including stars from across the world of sport, TV, music and beyond.

This year’s series of Strictly is a landmark year for the show, as it marks 20 years since the first episode aired back in 2004, with the BBC having already announced special plans to mark the occasion.