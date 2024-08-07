Tasha Ghouri Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri has become the sixth famous face confirmed to be competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

During Wednesday’s edition of the Kiss FM Breakfast Show, Tasha revealed she’d signed up for the long-running BBC dancing show, which is set to return to our screens later this year for its 22nd series.

The reality star, influencer, model and activist rose to fame on the eighth series of Love Island in 2022, where she made history as the franchise’s first ever deaf contestant.

She and boyfriend Andrew Le Page made it all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place overall.

Tasha and her boyfriend Andrew Le Page pictured in the Love Island villa in 2022 Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Reacting to the news of her casting, Tasha enthused: “Pinch me, I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it’s a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true.

“I know it’s going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dance floor.”

Shortly afterwards, it was also revealed that The Only Way Is Essex cast member would also be competing on Strictly this year.

“Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying,” he admitted. “But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I’m genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Tasha and Pete’s names were previously both featured on a supposed “leaked” Strictly Come Dancing line-up that was published by The Sun on Tuesday night.

