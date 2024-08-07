'Full' Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up Reportedly Leaked In The Press Ahead Of This Year's Series

Strictly Come Dancing is returning for its 22nd series later this year BBC/Guy Levy

The BBC is currently in the process of unveiling the stars competing in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, but the “full line-up” has apparently now been published in the press.

However, on Tuesday night, The Sun claimed to have the “full” line-up, including names from the world of TV, sport, music and beyond.

Nick Knowles via Associated Press

Shayne Ward Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sarah Hadland David Fisher/Shutterstock

Following his success in the 2023 Christmas special, soap star Jamie Borthwick is reportedly back to compete in the series, as are reality stars Pete Wicks and Tasha Ghouri, as well as athlete Montell Douglas, better known to Gladiators fans as Fire.

The Sun’s line-up also includes gold medal-winning swimmer Tom Dean, who previously let slip that he was taking part in Strictly after competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Tom Dean via Associated Press

Tasha Ghouri Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

oLYMPIAN BBC / James Stack /Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Jamie Borthwick David Fisher/Shutterstock

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.