Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

The first two celebrities to have signed up for year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing have been unveiled.

During Monday’s edition of This Morning, it was announced that comedian Chris McCausland and JLS singer JB Gill would both be put through their paces when the long-running BBC dance show returns for its 22nd series later this year.

Advertisement

Chris – who lost his sight in his 20s – said of his casting: “I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong?”

JB added: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and loved it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”

Advertisement

This year’s series of Strictly is a landmark year for the show, as it marks 20 years since the first episode aired back in 2004, with the BBC having already announced special plans to mark the occasion.

Of course, the upcoming run also marks the return of Strictly following a BBC investigation sparked by complaints from several former contestants, including 2023 competitor Amanda Abbington.

Among the stars rumoured to be taking part are Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, boxer-turned-reality-star Tommy Fury, The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce and Gladiators star Harry “Nitro” Aikines-Aryeetey.

Advertisement

“I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different. I’ll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It’s something to look forward to,” Tom teased, revealing he’d be asking fellow Olympian Adam Peaty for “a few tips” before his Strictly training gets underway.