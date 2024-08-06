Music Legend And Daytime Star Join Line-Up For New Series Of Strictly Come Dancing

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Guy Levy

More celebrities have been added to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up ahead of the new series.

On Tuesday morning, you may well have heard that opera singer and “Go Compare man” Wynne Evans was revealed to be taking part, in one of the most unpredictable signings of recent years.

However, a total of three contestants were unveiled during Vernon Kay’s Radio 2 show.

After Wynne’s announcement, rock singer Toyah Wilcox became the fourth celebrity (and first female star) confirmed to be taking part this year.

She enthused: “Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it! This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I’m here for every sparkly second.

“I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery… I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!”

Following this, Morning Live’s resident medical expert Dr Punam Krishan also revealed she had signed up.

Earlier in the week, the first two stars on the line-up were revealed to be comedian Chris McCausland and JLS singer JB Gill.

Chris makes Strictly Come Dancing history as the first ever blind contestant to take part in the show. Meanwhile, JB previously danced in Strictly’s annual Christmas special more than a decade ago, impressing the audience and scooping the coveted Silver Star trophy.

Strictly is celebrating a major landmark in 2024, commemorating 20 years since the first episode of the long-running dance show aired, and the BBC has already announced big plans to mark the occasion.

Of course, the new series also marks Strictly’s return following a BBC investigation into the show, sparked by complaints from several former contestants, including 2023 competitor Amanda Abbington.