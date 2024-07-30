Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Line-Up ‘Leaked’ As Ted Lasso and Doctor Who Stars Rumoured To Take Part

It seems Strictly Come Dancing 2024 may boast one of its biggest line-ups yet after the list of celebrity contestants was allegedly “leaked”.

Amid weeks of controversy after the long-running BBC dance show underwent an official investigation following complaints by several former contestants, plans for a special 20th anniversary season are still seemingly well underway.

15 celebrities taking part in the new series have apparently been “revealed” in a Reddit post (seen by Metro) which appeared to be a screenshot of a ‘Close Friends’ Instagram Story.

Other stars reported to be competing for this year’s Glitterball trophy include Loose Women presenter Janet Street-Porter, Tracy Beaker Returns star Kia Megg and Capital radio presenter Jordan North.

The rumoured list is said to feature a host of stars from across the world of sport, culture and entertainment, including Olympic cyclist Dame Laura Kenny, comedian Sarah Millican, This Morning presenter Gyles Brandreth, and former Outnumbered child star Tyger Drew-Honey.

Hannah Waddingham is among stars rumoured to take part in the next season of Strictly Come Dancing (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

The speculated line-up is said to be completed by Coronation Street’s Shobna Gulati, comedy actor Sunil Patel, former professional footballer Jermaine Jenas, EastEnders star Shona McGarty and comedian Chris McCausland.

While all names are currently only rumoured to be taking part, fans can expect this season to be a special one as the much-loved show celebrates its 20th anniversary.

A BBC spokesperson told HuffPost UK in a statement: “The celebrity contestants for the upcoming series will be announced in due course.”

The past few months haven’t been without controversy for the BBC dance contest.

Last week the head of the BBC issued an apology to the former Strictly Come Dancing contestants whose experience on the show “hasn’t been wholly positive”.

Deadline quoted director general Tim Davie as saying that “with the benefit of hindsight, we should have done more” to help certain celebrity contestants.

“I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive,” he continued. “That is something we do reflect on and I am sorry about that.”

Amanda Abbington has opened up about her experience competing on Strictly Come Dancing (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

The ongoing Strictly controversy began earlier this year, when three of Giovanni Pernice’s former partners – including Amanda Abbington – made complaints to the BBC about his alleged conduct behind the scenes.

Giovanni – who will not be returning to Strictly in 2024 – has repeatedly refuted the claims made about him. “I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth,” he insisted last month.

“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.”

Graziano Di Prima has also announced his departure from the show, despite initially being confirmed to be part of the line-up.