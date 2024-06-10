Strictly Come Dancing Bosses Confirm Giovanni Pernice Will Not Be Back For New Series

Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly launch in 2018 Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed that Giovanni Pernice will not be returning to the show for this year’s landmark 20th series.

Giovanni’s future on the show has been in doubt for a number of weeks now, with the BBC currently investigating complaints made about him by a number of his former celebrity partners.

Prior to this, it was reported by The Sun that the Italian dancer had made the decision to bow out after 10 series, citing an undisclosed “source”, who claimed the former champion had chosen to leave Strictly as a result of the “scrutiny” he had found himself under.

On Monday afternoon, the BBC confirmed the line-up of this year’s Strictly professionals, with Giovanni’s name absent from the list.

Giovanni previously told his Instagram followers: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

Meanwhile, the BBC has also issued a rare statement alluding to the matter, which said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals,” a BBC representative said. “Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

The statement – which did not mention Giovanni, any of his former partners or Strictly Come Dancing directly – continued: “This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

“Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”

The cast of the Strictly professionals tour in 2022 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The rest of last year’s Strictly dancers will all be back for the upcoming season, including reigning champion Vito Coppola and runner-up Nikita Kuzmin, whose future on the show was also previously in doubt following his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother back in March.