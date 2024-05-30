BBC Issues Rare Statement Amid Investigation Over Strictly Come Dancing Pro Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice on the official Strictly Come Dancing tour in 2022 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The BBC has issued a statement amid the ongoing investigations relating to Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Italian dancer was facing an internal BBC investigation after three of his former celebrity partners made complaints about him.

A rep for the legal firm Carter Ruck told The Sun at the time: “There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC who are now in the process of evidence gathering.

“As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage”.

The BBC has now issued a lengthy statement on the matter, while urging people “not to indulge in speculation”.

“It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals,” a spokesperson said. “Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

Giovanni at Strictly's official launch in 2018 David Fisher/Shutterstock

The statement – which does not mention Giovanni or Strictly Come Dancing by name – continued: “This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

“Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”

Giovanni previously shut down the allegations made about him in a statement addressed to his “dear fans” on Instagram earlier in the month.

“You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week,” he wrote. “Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

Giovanni joined Strictly in 2015, making it to the final on four separate occasions, including with famous partners Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer.

He later won the show alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021, and performed in a same-sex partnership the following year with Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson.