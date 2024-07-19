Former Strictly Pro Graziano Di Prima Admits To Kicking Celebrity Partner Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima performing on Strictly last year Guy LevyBBC/Guy Levy

Former Strictly Come Dancing performer Graziano Di Prima has admitted to kicking celebrity contestant Zara McDermott during rehearsals for the show last year.

Graziano announced over the weekend that he would not be returning to Strictly for this year’s series, amid an ongoing investigation into complaints made by former participants.

On Thursday afternoon, a representative for the Italian dancer told BBC News: “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that.

“He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”

Per BBC News, Graziano’s spokesperson said the performer did not have a clear memory of the incident in question, but didn’t deny that the kick took place, and acknowledged that he “crossed the line”.

However, he denied reports in the press that Graziano spat at Zara during training.

Graziano said over the weekend: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.”

He added: “When the time is right, I will share my story.”

The BBC also said: “While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

Following this, Zara issued a statement of her own on the matter, which read: “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of [...] However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

“Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

Strictly has been under investigation for the last two months, after complaints were made by three of former professional Giovanni Pernice’s celebrity dance partners (including actor Amanda Abbington) about his conduct behind the scenes of the show.

The BBC issued a rare statement when reports of the investigation were first made public back in May, stating: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the statement added.