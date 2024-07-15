Graziano Di Prima Breaks Silence On Strictly Exit: 'I Deeply Regret Events That Led To My Departure'

Graziano Di Prima at the Strictly launch in 2018 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima has spoken out for the first time since it was confirmed he would not be returning to this year’s series.

The professional line-up for the upcoming 20th season of Strictly was confirmed last month, with Graziano initially announced to be back for his seventh year with the show.

However, over the weekend, the BBC revealed that this would not be the case.

The long-running BBC dance show has been under investigation for the past two months, after complaints were made by three of former professional Giovanni Pernice’s celebrity dance partners (including actor Amanda Abbington) about his conduct behind the scenes of the show.

Last week, it was reported by the Daily Mail that this investigation was being widened to look into more individuals connected to the show.

Graziano (bottom left) pictured on the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing tour Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

On Saturday, the BBC said in a statement: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

Graziano subsequently spoke out publicly in a statement on his own Instagram page, which read: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.”

Graziano added: “When the time is right, I will share my story.”

Back in June, Giovanni told his fans on Instagram: “I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false. I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

“I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – [your] messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.”

A BBC spokesperson also issued a rare statement back in May, which read: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

Giovanni Pernice will not be returning to Strictly in 2024 David Fisher/Shutterstock

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the statement added.

