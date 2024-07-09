Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaž Škorjanec Nicky Johnston

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaž Škorjanec has confirmed he’ll be returning to the show in 2024.

On Monday evening, the Slovenian performer announced he’d be back on Strictly’s professional line-up for its landmark 20th series, which is due to begin airing in the autumn.

Aljaž said: “I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family! This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can’t wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dance floor.

“I had an absolute ball during my nine-year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself and now I’m ready to experience the Strictly magic again.”

He added: “It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!”

Aljaž joined Strictly in 2013, and won the show in his first ever series alongside model Abbey Clancy.

In the years that followed, he was paired with a host of stars including TV personality Alison Hammond, Call The Midwife star Helen George, actor Gemma Atkinson, newsreader Kate Silverton, radio presenter Clara Amfo and entrepreneur Sara Davies, before he made the decision to step down in 2022.

He and his wife, former Strictly pro and It Takes Two host Janette Manrara, also became parents in July 2023.

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec in 2015 via Associated Press

Prior to the news of Aljaž’s return, there had been a vacant spot on the show for a male professional dancer, after it was confirmed last month that Giovanni Pernice would not be back for this year’s run.

The BBC is currently investigating complaints made by three of former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice’s celebrity dance partners (including actor Amanda Abbington) about his conduct behind the scenes of the show.

Giovanni has refuted the claims that have been made about him, and vowed to “clear his name” in the investigation.

The new series of Strictly will also see the return of former finalist Amy Dowden to the dance floor, after she was forced to miss last year’s series while she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James enthused: “We are all so thrilled that Aljaž is back in the Strictly ballroom, bringing his incredible choreography and passion for dance.

