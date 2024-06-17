Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly launch in 2018 Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Rumours about the future Strictly champion’s future with the show have been rife for months, after it was reported that several of his former celebrity partners had raised concerns about his conduct.

Last month, it was revealed the BBC was investigating after three former contestants (including Amanda Abbington, with whom Giovanni was paired last year) made official complaints about him, with the Italian dancer previously saying he refutes “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Over the weekend, Giovanni reiterated this stance in another statement shared on his Instagram page.

“Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media,” he wrote, insisting that the “latest accusations” made about him are “simply false”.

“I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth,” he said. “As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

“I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – [your] messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.”

Giovanni previously told his Instagram followers: “Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive.

“No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

The BBC also issued a rare statement amid the investigation, although they did not refer to any individual or show explicitly.

“It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals,” a BBC representative said. “Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

The statement continued: “This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.