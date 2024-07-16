Strictly's Zara McDermott Gets Candid About Her Time On The Show After Graziano Di Prima's Exit

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Zara McDermott BBC/Ray Burmiston

The former Love Island contestant and documentary presenter was paired up with Graziano during last year’s series of Strictly, becoming the fifth duo to be eliminated.

The long-running BBC dance show has been facing an investigation for the past two months, after complaints were made by three of former professional Giovanni Pernice’s celebrity dance partners (including actor Amanda Abbington) about his conduct behind the scenes of the show.

Last week, it was reported by the Daily Mail that this investigation was being widened to look into more individuals connected to the show, which was followed by the news that Graziano would also not be back on Strictly in 2024.

Graziano Di Prima at the Strictly launch in 2018 Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate,” the BBC said in a statement.

On Tuesday morning, Zara also shared a candid Instagram story post about her time on Strictly, saying she felt it was “right that I post something regarding the recent media reports”.

“Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl,” Zara wrote. “When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it. I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

“And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with. However, my experience inside the training room was very different.”

She continued: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

“The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I’ve seen through working with countless women on my documentaries. I would like to thank the BBC and BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot.”

A screenshot of Zara's Instagram post, alongside a photo of her dancing with Graziano last year Instagram/Zara McDermott/BBC

HuffPost UK has contacted Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

Graziano previously spoke out on his own Instagram page, telling his followers: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.”

Graziano added: “When the time is right, I will share my story.”

A BBC spokesperson also issued a rare statement when reports of the Strictly investigation first emerged back in May, which read: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the statement added.

