Opera singer Wynne Evans – best known for his work on Go Compare’s long-running ad campaigns – has become the latest celebrity confirmed to be competing on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

During Tuesday’s edition of Vernon Kay’s BBC Radio 2 show, it was revealed that Wynne would be taking part in Strictly when it returns to our screens later in the year.

He enthused: “I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction.

“What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines.”

While perhaps best known for his work on the insurance company’s long-running ad campaigns, Wynne is an established opera singer and concert performer, with a number one classical album to his name.

Two more stars were also announced later in the morning.

Earlier in the week, the first two stars on the line-up were revealed to be comedian Chris McCausland and JLS singer JB Gill.

Chris is making Strictly history as the first ever blind competitor to take part in Strictly. Meanwhile, JB previously danced in Strictly’s annual Christmas special back in 2012, where he scooped the Silver Star trophy.

Strictly is set to celebrate a major landmark in 2024, commemorating 20 years since the first episode of the long-running dance show aired, and the BBC has already announced special plans to mark the occasion.

Of course, the upcoming series also marks the return of Strictly following a BBC investigation into the show sparked by complaints from several former contestants, including 2023 competitor Amanda Abbington.

Among the famous faces rumoured to be taking part this time around are Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, boxer-turned-reality-star Tommy Fury, The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce and Gladiators star Harry “Nitro” Aikines-Aryeetey.