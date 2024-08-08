The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Guy Levy

Shayne Ward and Sarah Hadland have become the eighth and ninth celebrity contestants confirmed to be competing on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

On Thursday morning, it was revealed that the former X Factor winner and star of Miranda would both be put through their paces when Strictly returns to our screens next month.

Celebrating his casting, Shayne enthused: “I’m buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life.

“I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level. No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!”

Shayne first rose to fame in 2005 when he won The X Factor, and his debut single That’s My Goal is still the third-fastest-selling song of all time in the UK, after becoming that year’s Christmas number one.

He joins fellow X Factor alum JB Gill (who finished in second place in 2008 alongside his JLS bandmates) on this year’s Strictly line-up.

The singer previously played Aidan Connor for three years in Coronation Street, and competed in ITV’s Strictly rival Dancing On Ice back in 2013.

Meanwhile, Sarah is best known for her performance as Stevie Sutton in Miranda Hart’s self-titled British sitcom.

“I cannot believe I am part of Strictly!” she enthused on Thursday. “I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year.

“I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!”

