These Are All The Stars Who've Been Confirmed For This Year's Strictly Come Dancing So Far

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

You might have noticed Strictly Come Dancing has been dominating the headlines even more than usual lately.

Not only is the long-running dance show currently under a BBC investigation following complaints made by several former celebrity contestants, at the same time, the broadcaster is currently gearing up for this year’s series, which is aiming to celebrate 20 years since the very first episode.

So yeah, safe to say there’s a lot going on.

In the lead-up to this year’s series, bosses have slowly begun unveiling the celebrity line-up, which so far includes people from across the world of TV, music, sport and beyond.

Here are all the Strictly 2024 contestants that have been revealed at the time of writing, and make sure you keep checking back, as more are to be announced in the coming days…

Chris McCausland

Comedian Chris McCausland is making history on Strictly in 2024 BBC

Comedian Chris McCausland is set to make history as the first blind contestant to ever compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

After becoming the first of this year’s celebrities to be unveiled, he joked: “I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong?”

JB Gill

Former Christmas champion JB Gill is returning to the Strictly ballroom this year BBC

Chart-topping singer JB Gill first rose to fame on The X Factor, as part of the boyband JLS. After finishing in second place, the group went on to score a string of hits, including five UK number ones, and two Brit Award wins.

JB is no stranger to the dance floor, having won Strictly’s Christmas special back in 2012. He also competed in ITV’s short-lived Strictly rival Dance Dance Dance back in 2017, finishing in third place alongside his wife Chloe.

“I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and loved it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me,” he revealed.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”

Wynne Evans

Wynne Evans is perhaps best known for his very unique alter-ego ITV

When Welsh performer Wynne Evans was revealed as the third celebrity on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, he was referred to as a “broadcaster, presenter, and professionally trained opera singer”.

All of that is true, of course, but they failed to mention what we best know him for – portraying the operatic Gio Compario in the car insurance site Go Compare’s long-running ad campaigns.

He said he’d be representing “every portly, middle-aged father out there” on the Strictly dance floor, adding: “Me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction.

“What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines.”

Toyah Wilcox

Toyah Wilcox is making her Strictly debut in 2024 BBC

British music legend Toyah Wilcox is known for hits including It’s A Mystery, Thunder In The Mountains and I Want To Be Free.

She explained: “This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I’m here for every sparkly second.”

“I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me. How I will do? It’s a mystery,” Toyah joked, adding: “I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!”

Dr Punam Krishan

Dr Punam Krishan will be introduced to a whole new audience on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing BBC

GP-turned-TV-personality Punam Krishan will be a familiar face to viewers of the BBC’s Morning Live, where she’s the daytime show’s resident medical expert. She’s also the author of books including How To Be A Doctor And Other Life-Saving Jobs and the upcoming The Superhero’s First Aid Manual.

Punam admitted her forthcoming Strictly stint “still doesn’t feel real”, revealing: “I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now.

“This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.”

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha Ghouri is the second former Love Island star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing BBC

To most of us, Tasha Ghouri is best remembered for her stint on Love Island in 2021, making it all the way to the final alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Before entering the Love Island villa, Tasha was already a trained dancer, appearing in one of MNEK’s music videos as part of a dance troupe made up entirely of performers who were deaf or hard of hearing. She also briefly dated departing Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice.

She said she hoped to “represent and make everyone proud” in the Strictly ballroom, sharing: “I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it’s a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true.”

Pete Wicks

Strictly Come Dancing is the latest in a long line of reality TV appearances for Pete Wicks BBC

Reality star Pete Wicks first made a name for himself when he joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex, remaining with the docusoap for seven years.

His other reality show appearances have included Celebs Go Dating, where he struck up a friendship with fellow media personality Sam Thompson, as well as Celebrity MasterChef, The Celebrity Island, Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and two seasons of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, after having to pull out of his first run due to an injury.

“Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying,” he confessed. “But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I’m genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Tom Dean

Tom Dean pictured at the Paris Olympics last month Mickael Chavet/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Alright, so Olympic swimmer hasn’t technically been confirmed by the BBC just yet, but after his success in Paris, he let slip that he had signed up for the new series of Strictly.

The gold medallist’s name also appeared on a leaked line-up published by The Sun.

He previously claimed: “I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different. I’ll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It’s something to look forward to.

“I’ve not seen [fellow Olympic swimmer and Strictly alum Adam Peaty] yet. He did brilliantly on it so I’ll be getting a few tips from him, for sure.”