Here's The Full Story So Far Surrounding The Ongoing Strictly Come Dancing Investigation Drama

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing on last year's Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing may have a reputation as one of TV’s most feel-good programmes, but the past nine months have seen the celebrity dance contest embroiled in unprecedented levels of controversy.

In recent history, the award-winning reality competition has repeatedly made headlines following reports of complaints about two of its resident professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, both of whom have now left the show.

Advertisement

These complaints have led to an investigation into the show, with Graziano saying he “deeply regrets” the events that led to his departure. Meanwhile, Giovanni maintains that he “rejects any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Here’s a timeline of the story so far...

23 October 2023: Amanda Abbington drops out of Strictly

In October 2023, the BBC revealed in a statement that Sherlock actor and Strictly contestant Amanda Abbington would not be returning to the ballroom, after missing the previous weekend’s live show on medical grounds.

“Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future,” said a spokesperson at the time.

Advertisement

23 October 2023: Giovanni Pernice responds to Amanda’s departure

Several members of the cast stars sent their support to Amanda by commenting on Strictly’s post about her exit, including Zara McDermott, who wrote: “Amanda you are a true gem in this world. We love you beyond words.”

Following this, her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice shared his own Instagram post, writing: “Amanda... I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

24 October 2023: Amanda Abbington breaks her silence

Amanda Abbington in her Strictly press photo BBC/Ray Burmiston

A day after her official departure was announced, Amanda broke her silence and expressed her “deepest regret” at having to leave the show prematurely.

Advertisement

In a statement shared on her now-deleted Instagram page, she said: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

She went on to thank “the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring”.

“It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them,” she added.

“I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you.”

Many fans noticed at the time that Giovanni was not named in Amanda’s post.

8 January 2024: The BBC speaks out as reports of behind-the-scenes drama begin

In January, an unconfirmed article in The Sun alleged that Amanda had “demanded footage of her rehearsals” with Giovanni, and was considering “legal advice” about her time on the show.

Advertisement

In a statement to The Mirror, a BBC spokesperson addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Amanda’s exit, saying: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

“Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.”

It concluded: “Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production.”

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing in September 2023 BBC/Guy Levy

14 January 2024: Amanda Abbington confirms she was diagnosed with PTSD after Strictly stint

Following tabloid reports that she was diagnosed with PTSD after her time on Strictly, Amanda confirmed this to be true.

Advertisement

“I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally,” she told The Sun On Sunday in January.

“I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

Amanda added: “I just want to thank everyone who has been so kind and lovely and supportive this past week. It means a great, great deal.”

April 2024: Rumours swirl about Giovanni’s future with Strictly Come Dancing

As the speculation continued, The Sun published an article in April claiming that Strictly bosses were planning to hold “crunch talks” with Giovanni regarding whether he would return to the ballroom for 2024.

The tabloid also claimed that as many as four of his former celebrity partners had raised concerns about his conduct in rehearsals.

Advertisement

In early April, the BBC responded to speculation about Giovanni’s future with the show, insisting the line-up would be announced “in due course”.

18 May 2024: Giovanni Pernice breaks silence as BBC investigation begins

Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly launch in 2019 David Fisher/Shutterstock

In May, The Sun reported that because of complaints made by Amanda and two more of Giovanni’s former celebrity partners, the show was undergoing an internal BBC investigation.

In a message addressed to his “dear fans” posted on Instagram, Giovanni spoke out on the matter for the first time, saying: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

Advertisement

He concluded: “Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!”

A rep for the legal firm Carter Ruck had also told The Sun at the time: “There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC who are now in the process of evidence gathering.

“As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage”.

29 May 2024: BBC issues rare statement amid investigation reports

The BBC eventually issued a lengthy statement as speculation continued to swirl.

“It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals,” a spokesperson said. “Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high-profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

Advertisement

Giovanni behind the scenes of the Strictly tour in 2022 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The statement – which did not mention Giovanni or Strictly Come Dancing directly – continued: “This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

“Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”

10 June 2024: The BBC confirms that Giovanni Pernice will not return to Strictly for 2024

After months of speculation, Strictly Come Dancing bosses confirmed last month that Giovanni would not be returning to the show for the landmark 20th series.

The BBC confirmed the line-up of this year’s Strictly professionals would be identical to last year’s, albeit with Giovanni’s name absent from the list.

Advertisement

13 July 2024: Graziano Di Prima leaves Strictly Come Dancing as investigation continues

As the BBC probe continued, the Daily Mail reported that the investigation had been widened to look into more individuals connected to the show.

Days later, it was revealed that Graziano Di Prima would not be returning for the upcoming season of Strictly, despite having initially announced to be back for his seventh year with the show when the line-up was first announced.

“We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

Graziano Di Prima Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Advertisement

The dancer responded the same day in his own statement on Instagram, writing: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future.”



Graziano added: “When the time is right, I will share my story.”

16 July 2024: Zara McDermott opens up about her experience on the show

After Graziano’s exit, Zara McDermott spoke out after her experience of working with him on last year’s series.

The Love Island star and documentary presenter shared a candid Instagram story about her time on Strictly, saying she felt it was “right that I post something regarding the recent media reports”.

Advertisement

“So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of,” Zara wrote. “The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different.”

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima performing on Strictly last year Guy LevyBBC/Guy Levy

She continued: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

“The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I’ve seen through working with countless women on my documentaries.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank the BBC and BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot.”

16 July 2024: Strictly introduces new measures to support the show’s celebrities and professional dancers

Strictly bosses later announced new measures that will be implemented for this year’s series, which aim to “strengthen welfare and support” behind the scenes of the reality show.

In an update about the upcoming season, the BBC confirmed that a member of the production team will be present “at all times” in the rehearsal room.

Two new roles have also been created to “increase existing support” – welfare producers for both the celebrity contestants and professional dancers – while further training will also be given to the production team and crew.

Advertisement

“Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals,” the BBC said in a press release. “The actions we announce today are designed to address that.”

“As a matter of course, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously and our processes on the show are updated every year, and we will continue to keep this under constant review. It is always important to look at whether there is more we should do,” they added.

18 July 2024: Graziano confirms he kicked Zara during Strictly rehearsal

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima at the 2023 Pride Of Britain awards Mike Marsland/WireImage

A representative for the Italian dancer told BBC News: “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that.

“He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”

Graziano’s spokesperson said the performer did not have a clear memory of the incident in question, but didn’t deny that the kick took place, and acknowledged that he “crossed the line”.

Advertisement

However, they denied reports in the press that Graziano spat at Zara during training.