Strictly's resident team of professionals performing during last year's series BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have detailed new measures being introduced for this year’s series, which aim to “strengthen welfare and support” behind the scenes of the reality show.

For the past two months, the long-running BBC dance show has been facing an internal investigation, after complaints were made by three of former professional Giovanni Pernice’s celebrity dance partners (including actor Amanda Abbington) about his conduct during rehearsals.

Giovanni Pernice at the Strictly launch in 2018 David Fisher/Shutterstock

It was also reported by the Daily Mail last week that this investigation has been widened to look into more individuals connected to the show, leading to the announcement that Graziano Di Prima would also not be back on Strictly for this year’s series.

On Tuesday afternoon, the BBC gave an update about the upcoming new season of Strictly, confirming that moving forward, a member of the production team will be present “at all times” in the rehearsal room.

Two new roles have also been created to “increase existing support” – welfare producers for both the celebrity contestants and professional dancers – while further training will also be given to the production team and crew.

“Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals,” the BBC said in a press release. “The actions we announce today are designed to address that.”

“As a matter of course, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously and our processes on the show are updated every year, and we will continue to keep this under constant review. It is always important to look at whether there is more we should do,” they added.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Meanwhile, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, Kate Phillips, said: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.

“Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals. The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production.”

Back in June, Giovanni told his fans on Instagram: “I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false. I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.”

A BBC spokesperson also issued a rare statement back in May, which read: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

Following the news of his Strictly exit, Graziano said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.”

Graziano added: “When the time is right, I will share my story.”

The BBC also said: “While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”