Anna Faris Opens Up About Where Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Chris Pratt Stands

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt pictured in 2016 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Anna Faris has given an update on where her relationship stands with her ex-husband Chris Pratt, five years after the former couple called it quits. The two were previously married for eight years.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Anna said in an interview with People, published on Wednesday.

Chris married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and the couple have two children together. Anna later eloped with cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021. She has a son, named Jack, whom she shares with the Guardians Of The Galaxy star.

And while the House Bunny actor said that the two families won’t spend this Thanksgiving together, she is hopeful they will be able to jointly celebrate future holidays.

“I’m happy with that element,” she explained. “And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Anna also went out of her way to compliment her ex’s new wife Katherine, telling People that the author is “just on top of it”.

Chris and Anna at a premiere in 2017 Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images

“I love how she is with Jack,” Anna said, adding that she is also appreciative of the support she gets from both Katherine and Chris.

“They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them,” she added.

Anna previously spoke about the idea of spending the holidays with Chris back in 2019 ― one year after they finalised their divorce.

“Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place,” the actor said during an appearance on the famous Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks.

“Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do,” she said at the time, insisting that the two approached their split with “kindness and love”.