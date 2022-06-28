Chris Pratt Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Chris Pratt has revealed being called by his actual name is one of his biggest icks.

The Jurassic World star is known as one of the famous Hollywood “Chrises”, alongside his peers Pine, Hemsworth and Evans.

However, it turns out that the Marvel actor – whose legal name is Christopher Michael Pratt – actually hates being referred to as Chris.

Advertisement

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight, he explained he prefers the nicknames “Pratt” or “CP”.

“No one calls me Chris,” he revealed. “I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up’.

“And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris’.”

Chris "CP" Pratt at the Thor: Love and Thunder World premiere last week Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

But Chris… sorry, we mean CP isn’t actually the only big-screen star whose name is a bit of a sensitive subject.

Last year, Anne Hathaway expressed her regret about using the formal version of her name as her acting moniker, when she actually goes by “Annie” in her personal life.

Advertisement

Anne Hathaway Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

“They asked me, ‘What do you want your name to be?’, and I was like, ‘Well, it should be my name. My name’s Anne Hathaway,’” she recalled to US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“And so that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me Anne.”