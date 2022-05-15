Anna Richardson Shares Her Take On Heartbreak Following Sue Perkins Split

Anna Richardson has shared her take on heartbreak, following reports she split with partner Sue Perkins last year.
The couple were said to have gone their separate ways in July after seven years together.
In an interview with The Mirror, Anna admitted that “no one can ever prepare you” for the agonies of breaking up with someone later in life.
“Even when it happens a handful of times in your life, you never quite get used to it,” she said.
“I suppose I don’t know whether you become more resilient as you get older, but heartbreak definitely is still that mystery that needs to be solved, and how to get over it and become stronger.”
The presenter fell in love with Sue after meeting through a mutual friend at a Halloween party in 2014, after her 18-year relationship with boyfriend Charles Martin ended.
In 2020, Anna spoke of her hope to adopt a child, after lockdown “focussed her mind” on the things she still “really wanted to do”.
“For some time I’ve toyed with the idea of fostering or adopting a child,” she told Hello magazine. “I can only speak for myself, not Sue, but I really want to do the training [to foster] and welcome a child into my life.
“I feel keenly that I’m getting older, that time is running out.
“With the Covid-19 pandemic on top of this, it’s focused my mind on the things I still want to do.”