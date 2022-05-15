Anna Richardson Shares Her Take On Heartbreak Following Sue Perkins Split

“For some time I’ve toyed with the idea of fostering or adopting a child,” she told Hello magazine. “I can only speak for myself, not Sue, but I really want to do the training [to foster] and welcome a child into my life.

“I feel keenly that I’m getting older, that time is running out.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic on top of this, it’s focused my mind on the things I still want to do.”