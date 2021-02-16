Anna Richardson Reveals Naked Attraction Contestant Was Escorted Off Set After Excitable Moment

It’s one of the naughtiest shows on the box, so there shouldn’t be much that surprises us about Naked Attraction any more, but host Anna Richardson has a story to change that. The presenter has revealed one contestant was marched off set after getting a little too *ahem* excited while filming. Now, if you haven’t seen Naked Attraction before, the Channel 4 dating show sees a contestant presented with five coloured pods that slowly rise up to reveal parts of their potential dates’ body. But one singleton had a bit of a hard time containing his excitement, with Anna telling the Andy Jaye Podcast: “We did have a couple of seasons ago, there was a young man who I think might have been in the pink pod and he was getting a little bit excited about what was about to happen.”

Channel 4 Anna Richardson on the set of Naked Attraction

She continued: “So our lovely floor manager, Dave the floor manager, had to go ‘come on’ and just had to escort him off the floor for a little while, just to calm down. And then he was brought back onto set.” Anna added: “It all happens. Boys being boys – you can’t control your anatomy, can you?” During the interview, Anna also revealed the temperature of the studio is a constant topic of discussion on set. She revealed: “The boys always want the studio to be warm, and they’re all doing that crafty tug behind the pods because they want their manhood to look their very best. “They’re always fiddling and touching… whereas the girls want the studio to be freezing because they want their boobs to look their very best.”

Channel 4 Naked Attraction sees contestants picking their dates after seeing them naked