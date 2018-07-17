Annabelle Neilson, a London socialite and former muse of tragic designer Alexander McQueen, has been found dead at the age of 49.

Police were called to Neilson’s £3.1m home in Chelsea on Thursday night. The Met confirmed her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Neilson, the former wife of millionaire banker Nat Rothschild, became McQueen’s muse at the age of 22 and claimed to have been the last person to have seen him alive before his suicide in 2010.

In 2015 she told the Daily Mail: “He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soulmate. Most of the time people called me Mrs McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed.