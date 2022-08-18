This Is Whom Anne Heche Wanted To Portray Her In A Future Biopic

Anne Heche knew exactly whom she wanted cast if Hollywood ever made a movie about her life.

The late actor, who was taken off life support following a car crash over the weekend, spoke about future biopic plans in an interview on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope that host David Yontef released on Tuesday. The exchange took place earlier this year, he said.

Toward the end of the discussion, David asked Anne whom she would want to play a younger version of herself.

Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell, Anne answered without hesitation. “I’ve already thought about it,” she said, adding that she did want a movie based on her life to come out.

The actor said that the two entertainers “share a personality [and] ability to face the world in a way” that she would want portrayed.

When the interviewer asked why Miley specifically, Anne cited the singer’s work on Hannah Montana, as she was also a child actor. She added that Miley is just a “great fucking actress” and a “bold” entertainer.

Anne also had similar love for Kristen, whom she acted with before in the 2004 TV movie Gracie’s Choice.

“Kristen, again, felt like a reflection to me,” Anne said. “Her ability to tell a story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing and humour.”

“I see myself a lot in her,” the actor said at the time. “I don’t think it’s any mistake that I played her mom, and now I want her to play me.”

In the interview, Anne also named a few actors that she’d want to work with in the future, including Owen Wilson, Tom Cruise and the cast of Bridesmaids.

The 53-year-old star died following injuries sustained after crashing her car into a home on 5 Aug. She was pronounced “brain dead” on Friday, and a spokesperson for her family later said that Anne was taken off life support on Sunday and passed “peacefully.”

She was survived by her two sons: Homer Laffoon, 20, and 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper.

Homer released a heartbreaking statement after his mother was pronounced legally dead on Friday.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” he told People magazine and NBC News.