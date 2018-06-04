Anneka Rice Faces Her Toughest Challenge To Date: Getting Money Back From Her Teen Son

Anneka Rice has faced many a challenge in her time, but even she gets tripped up from time-to-time by the daily challenge that is parenting a teenager.

The presenter shared on Twitter that in a “sunny weekendy moment of love” she decided to give her 18-year-old son Sam £80, but accidentally sent him £800 instead. When she realised her mistake and tried to contact Sam to correct it, he inexplicably went AWOL.