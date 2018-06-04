Anneka Rice Faces Her Toughest Challenge To Date: Getting Money Back From Her Teen Son

Anneka Rice has faced many a challenge in her time, but even she gets tripped up from time-to-time by the daily challenge that is parenting a teenager.
The presenter shared on Twitter that in a “sunny weekendy moment of love” she decided to give her 18-year-old son Sam £80, but accidentally sent him £800 instead. When she realised her mistake and tried to contact Sam to correct it, he inexplicably went AWOL.
Like many a mother, Rice’s next port of call were her two older sons Josh, 28, and Thomas, 29.
But when they turned out to be as much help with the situation as you’d expect siblings to be, Rice tried a different tack...
Good luck Anneka, we’re rooting for you!