BBC Radio 1 presenter Annie Mac has announced that she’s leaving the station after 17 years. The DJ joined the broadcaster in 2004, and currently hosts the new music show Future Sounds from Monday to Thursday evenings, which she took over from Zane Lowe in 2015. On Tuesday morning, Annie announced that her final show will air at the end of July, explaining she was leaving in order to spend more time with her family and focus on other projects.

“It’s hard to articulate what this job has meant to me,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m still in awe of the magic of music radio. Of the responsibility of handling these songs that are so powerful they can stop you in your tracks and make your emotions soar. “I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in. So why leave? It’s all about time really. I need more time to see my kids in the evenings now they are both in school. I would like more time to write fiction and create podcasts. “I also love the idea of leaving the party (and make no mistake working at Radio 1 does feel like a party) with a huge smile on my face, when I’m still having the most fun I can have.” Annie added that she hoped to return to radio broadcasting “when the time is right”, adding: “For now though, I would like to say thank you.”

It’s time to tell you, my listeners, that after 17 years, my last show on @BBCR1 will take place on 30 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/Uy5KU6nHSF — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 20, 2021

The announcement was met with support from a number of her Radio 1 colleagues including Clara Amfo, Scott Mills and former co-host Nick Grimshaw:

love to the legendary ANNIE FUCKING MAC! ✨💕✨ https://t.co/cp6SZn4Ym3 — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) April 20, 2021

An actual broadcasting legend and wonderful woman is leaving us. Nobody does radio like Annie 😢❤️ https://t.co/Kix9QMHDGY — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) April 20, 2021

She is in a league of her own... (I’ve got no reason to believe she is forming a breakaway super league) https://t.co/tRc4QP4Lu5 — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) April 20, 2021

god. where do we start with this. a monumental legend of the highest order. an ever present inspiration to me and so many others. we love you annie 💖💖💖💖💖 https://t.co/gBO26BgQcz — JACK SAUNDERS (@jackxsaunders) April 20, 2021

End of an era! Such a massive loss for @BBCR1 - @anniemacmanus you really were the one who we all looked up to! Can’t wait to see the 10,000 great things you do with the first hour of your first day off 🤪❤️ Big adventuress ahead x https://t.co/6NWPTXRBpG — Alice Levine (@Alicelevine) April 20, 2021

Annie is an icon. God, I’ve loved your show @anniemacmanus 💔📻 https://t.co/sxkmgojBvq — Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) April 20, 2021

The BBC has also announced that Clara Amfo will be taking over the coveted role of Future Sounds host from September 2021. Clara said: “I’m such a fan of this show, the artists that it has championed and to be receiving the baton from Annie who I love and respect makes it extra special for me. “Massive big up to every single one of my daytime producers and The Live Lounge/smug life listener crew, I have loved hearing your stories and enjoying keeping you company with tunes in daytime and look forward to continuing that in September, so see you a few hours later!”

