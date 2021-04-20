BBC Radio 1 presenter Annie Mac has announced that she’s leaving the station after 17 years.
The DJ joined the broadcaster in 2004, and currently hosts the new music show Future Sounds from Monday to Thursday evenings, which she took over from Zane Lowe in 2015.
On Tuesday morning, Annie announced that her final show will air at the end of July, explaining she was leaving in order to spend more time with her family and focus on other projects.
“It’s hard to articulate what this job has meant to me,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m still in awe of the magic of music radio. Of the responsibility of handling these songs that are so powerful they can stop you in your tracks and make your emotions soar.
“I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in. So why leave? It’s all about time really. I need more time to see my kids in the evenings now they are both in school. I would like more time to write fiction and create podcasts.
“I also love the idea of leaving the party (and make no mistake working at Radio 1 does feel like a party) with a huge smile on my face, when I’m still having the most fun I can have.”
Annie added that she hoped to return to radio broadcasting “when the time is right”, adding: “For now though, I would like to say thank you.”
The announcement was met with support from a number of her Radio 1 colleagues including Clara Amfo, Scott Mills and former co-host Nick Grimshaw:
The BBC has also announced that Clara Amfo will be taking over the coveted role of Future Sounds host from September 2021.
Clara said: “I’m such a fan of this show, the artists that it has championed and to be receiving the baton from Annie who I love and respect makes it extra special for me.
“Massive big up to every single one of my daytime producers and The Live Lounge/smug life listener crew, I have loved hearing your stories and enjoying keeping you company with tunes in daytime and look forward to continuing that in September, so see you a few hours later!”
When Clara takes over Future Sounds, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges will become the new hosts of Radio 1’s Live Lounge.
Danny Howard will also take over from Annie as the host Radio 1′s Dance Party on Friday evenings.