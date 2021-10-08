PCR Test Changes For Travellers To Be Announced ‘In Coming Days’, Says Grant Shapps

NurPhoto via Getty Images Hope for Holidays: PCR tests look set to be scrapped

An announcement on scrapping PCR tests for travellers ahead of half-term will be made in the “coming days”, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps said they “anticipate” having the change ready before the school holiday later this month.

It means the cost of a family holiday will drop by hundreds of pounds, with PCR tests costing around £75 each on average.

Instead, fully vaccinated arrivals will be able to use a lateral flow test for their day two test which cost around £25.

Passengers will have to send a picture of their lateral flow test to authorities followed by a free PCR test if positive.

It comes after the government reduced England’s travel “red list” to just seven countries – down from 54.

Asked to give a date for when they would move from PCR to lateral flow, Shapps told Sky News: “We want to get this done for half-term for people.

“I know my colleagues over at health, and to a certain extend the home office…are working extremely hard on getting this done.

“We anticipate having it ready for the half-term and what a difference it will make for people, rather than having to do things like send off the test and wait for the results.

“As people will be familiar with the lateral flow, you read it on the cassette there and then, it shows your result within a few minutes, and [it’s] much easier, much less expensive as well.”

Pressed on when the public could expect an announcement, he replied: “In the coming days.

“We know when obviously the half-term is coming up and my advice to people would be just to hold off.”

He was pressed again on Times Radio and said it was their “goal” to have PCR travel tests gone by October 22.

Shapps said travellers returning to the UK could be “done and dusted” on testing before they even get home, with lateral flows set to be available at airports.

The secretary of state also said people arriving in the UK who take a lateral flow test will just have to take a photograph of it to prove the result.