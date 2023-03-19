Ant And Dec Forced To Apologise As Toni Collette Swears Live On Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec were forced to apologise on this week’s Saturday Night Takeaway, after A-list guest Toni Collette turned the air blue.

The Hollywood actor was serving as the Star Guest Announcer on the ITV1 variety show, and was invited to take part in the Saturday Night at the Movies segment where families at home could win cash prizes or a ‘Place On The Plane’.

As part of the game, Toni had to guess the titles of films callers were acting out via Zoom, which led to a particularly sweary moment.

Having guessed the first film correctly, Toni was a little more stumped when it came to the second, which was Dodgeball.

Ant and Dec with Toni Collette on Saturday Night Takeaway Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

“Oh no, I’m gonna lose for them. Shit! Somebody help me!” she shouted, clearly not realising she was on TV before the watershed.

Ant and Dec did not disrupt the game by apologising for the language then, but addressed the matter after a commercial break.

Apologising to the audience, they added: “Hope it didn’t spoil it for you.”

They also joked about the incident later in the show as they surprised a woman as part of the Sing-A-Long Live! segment, saying: “Don’t swear, we’ve already had one tonight!”