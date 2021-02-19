Ant And Dec Reveal The 'No Nonsense' Star At The Top Of Their I'm A Celebrity Wish List

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! might have been airing for 19 years, but Ant and Dec have still got plenty of ideas for who should take part.
The pair have revealed the star who is at the top of their wish list to appear on the ITV reality show.
Dec named football manager and former player Roy Keane as someone who he’d like to see in camp, predicting there would be fireworks.
In an interview with The Sun, Ant said: “It’s always good to have people that will speak their mind and ruffle a few feathers.
“As much as we love people getting on and having fun, we also love a bit of conflict there.”
Dec continued: “Roy Keane for me. I’d love to see him treat his fellow campmates with the same disdain he treats Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp.
“He’d be no-nonsense, he wouldn’t put up with stupidity from the others. He’s top of my list.”
Last year’s series saw I’m A Celebrity relocate from its usual home in the Australian jungle to a remote castle in north Wales due to the pandemic.
And while the show’s location still remains uncertain this year, Ant and Dec recently revealed they’d be happy to see it return to Gwrych Castle.
Speaking to Digital Spy, Ant said: “If during coronavirus we have to stay put and do it in Wales again, I’d be very happy.
“There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec in the butcher, and the local school did a tribute.
“We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind.”