Ant And Dec Reveal The 'No Nonsense' Star At The Top Of Their I'm A Celebrity Wish List

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! might have been airing for 19 years, but Ant and Dec have still got plenty of ideas for who should take part. The pair have revealed the star who is at the top of their wish list to appear on the ITV reality show. Dec named football manager and former player Roy Keane as someone who he’d like to see in camp, predicting there would be fireworks.

ITV/Shutterstock Ant and Dec

In an interview with The Sun, Ant said: “It’s always good to have people that will speak their mind and ruffle a few feathers. “As much as we love people getting on and having fun, we also love a bit of conflict there.” Dec continued: “Roy Keane for me. I’d love to see him treat his fellow campmates with the same disdain he treats Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp. “He’d be no-nonsense, he wouldn’t put up with stupidity from the others. He’s top of my list.”

Getty Roy Keane