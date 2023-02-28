Ant And Dec Reveal The Surprising Way They Pulled Off Mystifying Tom Grennan Stunt

If you watched the return of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway at the weekend, like us, you’ll likely have spent the last few days wondering on how on earth they pulled off their performance with Tom Grennan.

Saturday’s show saw the Geordie duo team up with the singer for the End Of The Show Show segment.

The concept saw Tom accidentally locked in his dressing room at the SNT studios, before Ant and Dec burst in and the room magically started moving around.

They appeared to defy the rules of physics, as the walls, floor and furniture all moved around them as Tom sang his hit Remind Me.

Well, now the boys have shared just how they pulled off the stunt in a behind-the-scenes video.

It reveals that the ‘dressing room’ was purpose built in a TV studio, with a team of people stood behind it wheeling the set around to create the illusions you saw on screen.

“All it took was a few strong arms and some cardboard cutouts. No biggie…” the pair wrote on their Instagram.

The return of the hit entertainment show also saw Ant and Dec pull an Undercover prank on This Morning host Alison Hammond – although, it nearly went disastrously wrong.