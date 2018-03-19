Ant McPartlin has issued a statement revealing that he will “go back into treatment”, following his arrest for drink-driving over the weekend. As part of his recovery, the TV personality - who makes up one half of presenting duo Ant and Dec - will also be taking a break from his work commitments, meaning this week’s episode of the live entertainment show ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ has been cancelled.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Ant McPartlin at the NTAs earlier this year

A representative for Ant and Dec said: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future. “As such ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will not be going ahead this Saturday.” ITV has also issued a statement, revealing they are currently “reviewing options” about the rest of the current series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’. They explained: “We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31 and April 7) which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment. “We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Ant and Dec at Buckingham Palace last year, after being awarded OBEs by the Prince of Wales