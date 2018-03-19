Ant McPartlin has issued a statement revealing that he will “go back into treatment”, following his arrest for drink-driving over the weekend.
As part of his recovery, the TV personality - who makes up one half of presenting duo Ant and Dec - will also be taking a break from his work commitments, meaning this week’s episode of the live entertainment show ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ has been cancelled.
A representative for Ant and Dec said: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future.
“As such ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will not be going ahead this Saturday.”
ITV has also issued a statement, revealing they are currently “reviewing options” about the rest of the current series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’.
They explained: “We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31 and April 7) which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment.
“We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.”
As well as ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, Ant and Dec are currently working on the upcoming series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, which is expected to return to our screens next month.
This latest update comes after a difficult year for Ant, who spent two months in a rehabilitation facility last summer, where he was treated for an addiction to prescription painkillers.
Towards the end of 2017, he returned to the public eye, and successfully co-hosted the latest series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’, despite constant speculation in the media that he wouldn’t be well enough to return to the gig.
At the beginning of 2018, Ant and his wife, Lisa Armstrong, announced that they were ending their marriage.
In the same month, he made an emotional speech at the National Television Awards, where he and Dec picked up three prizes, alluding to his recent troubles in their acceptance speech for Best Presenter.
“It’s been quite a year. It’s been quite a tough 12 months, so winning this tonight means a lot,” he said as he teared up.
“I’d personally like to thank my family, my friends - some of who are here tonight. I love you. Thank you very much. And thank you to all of you for your support, it really, really means to me and has helped me get through.”