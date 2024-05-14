Ant McPartlin Celebrates Becoming A Dad In Emotional Instagram Post

Anne-Marie and Ant at the 2021 NTAs Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has revealed that he and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett have welcomed their first child.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Saturday Night Takeaway host – best known as one half of the duo Ant and Dec – revealed that Anne-Marie, his former personal assistant, had given birth to a baby boy earlier that day.

Advertisement

“Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself holding his newborn.

Revealing that his son had been born at 8.54am that morning, Ant added: “Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Wilder is Ant’s first child, while Anne-Marie is already a mum to two daughters from her first marriage to Scott Corbett.

Advertisement

Ant and Marie tied the knot in August 2021, having been together since 2018.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by a host of famous faces, including This Morning host Dermot O’Leary, Saturday Night Takeaway host Stephen Mulhern and Ant’s former SM:TV Live co-host Cat Deeley.

His presenting partner Declan Donnell served as best man at the ceremony, which took place at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield.

Ant and Dec at the TV Baftas on Sunday night Lia Toby via Getty Images

So far, 2024 has been a year of both professional and personal changes for Ant.

Prior to becoming a dad, he and Dec announced that the most recent series of Saturday Night Takeaway would be their last for the foreseeable future, as they planned to rest the format.

Ant previously described his wife as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and subsequent stint in rehab.