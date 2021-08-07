Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have married in a ceremony attended by a host of their celebrity friends. The pair were beaming as posed for photographers after tying the knot at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshore on Saturday.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett seen leaving their wedding at St Michael's Church in Heckfield

Ant’s best friend and TV presenting partner Dec Donnelly served as his best man and was also seen with his pal ahead of the ceremony.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images The newlyweds beamed as they left the church

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Dec served as Ant's best man

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang O'Leary

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Philip Schofield

Amanda Holden, his Britain’s Got Talent co-star, apologised for not being able to make the ceremony. She wrote on Instagram: “So sorry we will miss @antanddec special day .. we are still away. “Sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant & Amzie on this amazing day.”

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye

Karwai Tang via Getty Images David Walliams and Keeley Hazell

Phillip said the ceremony was “amazing” and “great fun” as he left the church. The couple and their guests exited the venue through a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Frank and Christine Lampard