Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have married in a ceremony attended by a host of their celebrity friends.
The pair were beaming as posed for photographers after tying the knot at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshore on Saturday.
Ant’s best friend and TV presenting partner Dec Donnelly served as his best man and was also seen with his pal ahead of the ceremony.
Many famous names were also seen outside the church as they celebrated the couple’s big day.
Guests included Ant and Dec’s former SM:TV Live co-host Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty, This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Dermot O’Leary and his TV producer wife Dee Koppang O’Leary.
Ant’s Britain’s Got Talent co-stars David Walliams and Alesha Dixon were also in attendance, along with David’s partner Keeley Hazell and Alesha’s husband Azuka Ononye.
Other guests included Christine and Frank Lampard, Andi Peters and Stephen Mulhern.
Amanda Holden, his Britain’s Got Talent co-star, apologised for not being able to make the ceremony.
She wrote on Instagram: “So sorry we will miss @antanddec special day .. we are still away.
“Sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant & Amzie on this amazing day.”
Phillip said the ceremony was “amazing” and “great fun” as he left the church.
The couple and their guests exited the venue through a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.
Ant and Anne-Marie, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.
They got together following Ant’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.
The couple were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.
Ant previously described Anne-Marie as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.