I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is returning to Wales instead of its usual home in Australia, ITV has confirmed. International travel challenges amid the on-going Covid 19 pandemic mean that for the second year running, the reality show will come from Gwrych Castle in north Wales. Producers had been hopeful the show would return to its usual setting in the Australian outback after relocating closer to home for the 2020 series, but have been unable to make it work.

ITV I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. “We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.” Hosts Ant and Dec recently revealed they’d be happy to see the show return to Gwrych Castle, after its first series in Wales proved a hit with viewers.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Gwyrch Castle will once again play host to I'm A Celebrity