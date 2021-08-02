I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is returning to Wales instead of its usual home in Australia, ITV has confirmed.
International travel challenges amid the on-going Covid 19 pandemic mean that for the second year running, the reality show will come from Gwrych Castle in north Wales.
Producers had been hopeful the show would return to its usual setting in the Australian outback after relocating closer to home for the 2020 series, but have been unable to make it work.
Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.
“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”
Hosts Ant and Dec recently revealed they’d be happy to see the show return to Gwrych Castle, after its first series in Wales proved a hit with viewers.
Speaking to Digital Spy, Ant said: “If during coronavirus we have to stay put and do it in Wales again, I’d be very happy.
“There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec in the butcher, and the local school did a tribute.
“We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind.”
The Welsh government’s deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden, said news the show was returning to Wales was “excellent”, adding: “We look forward to welcoming the I’m a Celebrity team back to Wales this year, and to working with them to make it an even better year! Croeso nol! Welcome back!”
Last year’s series saw Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen Of The Castle, after beating Jordan North and Vernon Kay in the final.
I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV later this year.