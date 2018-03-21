Ant McPartlin has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a representative for the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
The TV presenter was arrested over the weekend, on suspicion of drink-driving, though was later released.
It was confirmed on Wednesday (21 March), that Ant - best known as one half of duo Ant and Dec - will face charges, and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 April.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “A man has been charged following a road traffic collision in Lower Richmond Road, SW14 that occurred on Sunday, 18 March. Anthony McPartlin... has been charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 21 March with drink driving.
“He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.”
Following his arrest, Ant confirmed that he was returning to treatment, and would be stepping down from his TV commitments for the foreseeable future.
While this has led to the cancellation of this week’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, ITV has confirmed that the final two episodes of the current series will go ahead as planned, with Declan Donnelly hosting the show without his usual co-presenter.
Dec said in a statement: “Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will go ahead.
“We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that.
“Everyone at ITV and the ‘Takeaway’ team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.”
An ITV spokesperson added: “ITV can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later.”
However, ITV has not confirmed if he will be joined by a new co-host, or will present the show alone.