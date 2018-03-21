Ant McPartlin has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a representative for the Metropolitan Police has confirmed. The TV presenter was arrested over the weekend, on suspicion of drink-driving, though was later released. It was confirmed on Wednesday (21 March), that Ant - best known as one half of duo Ant and Dec - will face charges, and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 April.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Ant McPartlin

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “A man has been charged following a road traffic collision in Lower Richmond Road, SW14 that occurred on Sunday, 18 March. Anthony McPartlin... has been charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 21 March with drink driving. “He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.” Following his arrest, Ant confirmed that he was returning to treatment, and would be stepping down from his TV commitments for the foreseeable future. While this has led to the cancellation of this week’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, ITV has confirmed that the final two episodes of the current series will go ahead as planned, with Declan Donnelly hosting the show without his usual co-presenter.

John Phillips via Getty Images Ant and Dec