Ant McPartlin: What Next For The 'Saturday Night Takeaway' Star?

Ever since his arrest on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday afternoon, speculation has been rife about Ant McPartlin’s future. As the ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ host returns to treatment, we’ve been looking at the headlines in a bid to separate fact from fiction, and ask, what does the future hold for the Ant and Dec star? Is Ant going back to rehab? Yes. His publicist confirmed Ant was returning to treatment on Monday (19 March) following his arrest for drink driving on Sunday. In a statement, his spokesman said: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future.”

A statement from Ant & Dec:

“Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments. He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future. As such ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will not be going ahead this Saturday.” — Simon Jones (@simonjonespr) March 19, 2018

Has ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ been axed?

Rex

No. Whilst ITV confirmed this Saturday’s (24 March) show has been cancelled, the remaining two shows from the current run will still go ahead, but without Ant. Instead Dec will be flying solo, although regular co-hosts Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will be helping out. In a statement an ITV spokesman said: “ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec’s team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend. We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31 and April 7) which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment. We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.” Since that statement was issued, Good Morning Britain’s senior news correspondent Jonathan Swain, claims Dec will still be jetting out to Orlando to present the final episode as planned. He said: “The final episode was due to be live from Orlando, Florida with a planeload of competition winners. Well, Dec will now be hosting that without his long-term best friend and presenting partner.” Will he be appearing on the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’?

PA Wire/PA Images Ant was with his 'BGT' pals Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Declan Donnelly and David Walliams at one of this year's auditions.

Some reports are stating that Ant won’t feature on this year’s ‘BGT’, but this isn’t true as the audition and selection rounds had already been filmed prior to his arrest. These will start airing on Saturday April 14. However, it is still unclear how much of the final edit he will feature in, in light of recent events. It is also still unknown if he will be part of the live shows, which are likely to start from 28 May. Ant’s last stint in rehab lasted two months, so he may return, but this is yet to be determined. What about ‘I’m A Celebrity’?

Rex

Ant still has 18 months left of his three-year £30m ‘golden handcuffs’ deal with ITV, which includes the next series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’, but it really will depend on what he decides to do following his latest stint in rehab. Public Relations expert Dan Hughes is confident he’ll be back on our screens before long, telling HuffPost: “He’s got a great team around him and with their support he can come back better than ever - back on our TV screens where he belongs.” Will Dec continue without him?

Rex

This is a tricky one. Not only are they a double act, but Ant and Dec are also the best of friends. Whilst Dec is completely capable of holding the fort in Ant’s absence, he’s reportedly taking some time to consider his options. Meanwhile, there has also been speculation that Dec could pair up with Scarlett Moffatt, Emma Willis, Stephen Mulhern or Cat Deeley.

Ant & Dec have worked well with Stephen Mulhern in the past and I'm sure the show could go ahead with Stephen standing in for Ant for the time being. — The Entertainer (@TheEntertainer1) March 20, 2018

I personally would like to see @ScarlettMoffatt take the role although no one could ever replace ant xx — amy ayliffe (@amymelissabaker) March 19, 2018

If you’re going to replace Ant for the last two shows @ITV @itvtakeaway I think is has to be Cat Deeley, or no one — Cat (@cat186) March 19, 2018

Emma Willis & Scarlett Moffatt should replace Ant and Dec on #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Andrew Ward (@ReggyGooddayinc) March 19, 2018

I've been a fan of @antanddec since their Byker Grove days (showing my age now) and I really hope Ant is able to sort himself out as Saturday nights won't be the same without them on my T.V. Sending love and hugs xx — Suzanne Humphries (@SuzanneHumphri5) March 20, 2018

However, PR guru Dan Hughes believes Dec will continue on his own. He tells us: ”Dec is massively popular in his own right and the show must go on but I suspect that’s not going to be an easy decision.” How will Ant’s arrest affect his career?

Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Dan Hughes is adamant that Ant can overcome his problems and come back stronger than ever. He tells us: “Ant is one of the nation’s favourite personalities and is loved by millions. He’s only human and has made a mistake. Should it impact on his career? No. However, he needs to hold his hands up, admit the error, take time out and seek advice from professionals. If he does this, the public will be understanding. I think people sympathise with him because he’s been through a well publicised difficult time.” Whatever his future career holds, we wish Ant a full and speedy recovery.