Piers Morgan Claims He's Patched Things Up With Ant McPartlin After NTAs Jibe

“No work, walk the dog, get up, and he still gets nominated for the NTA! I mean I love Ant but really?”

It all started when Piers joked about Ant and Dec’s National Television Awards nomination for Best Presenter , saying on Good Morning Britain: “He’s been on his backside all year!

Piers Morgan is claiming that all is well when it comes to his friendship with Ant McPartlin , stating they’ve patched things up after nearly falling out in January .

Ant didn’t respond publicly at the time, but it was fair to assume that he might not be very happy with the comment and Piers has now addressed the matter.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, he admitted that Ant wasn’t best pleased, explaining: “When the story came out he gave me a call and said ‘I want you to know there is no hard feelings my end, we are still pals’.

“I said ’Absolutely, mate. I don’t want to fall out over this’.”

“I was teasing really, and maybe over-egged it. Now we just move on,” Piers told him.

However, Piers is standing by his initial comment, telling the paper: “I didn’t accept I had done anything particularly wrong, I think the point I was making was a valid one and I think a lot of people felt the same way.

“But I definitely said, ‘I don’t want to hurt you or upset you’.

“I wouldn’t, he’s a mate. He then calmed down. He’s just feeling the heat a bit because he is coming back on TV and it has been a very tricky time.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Ant’s representative for comment.