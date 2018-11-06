Ant McPartlin has responded after being “told off” for failing to attend a hearing regarding the financial settlement for his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. Last month, Ant and Lisa were granted a divorce after 11 years of marriage, with a hearing taking place on Monday at the High Court. While Lisa was in attendance, Ant was not, and while the hearing had restrictions regarding what could be reported, a High Court judge told journalists they could report that Ant had been “told off” for his no-show.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Ant McPartlin

“There isn’t one law for the famous and one for the rest of the community,” Mr Justice Mostyn told Ant’s barrister, Jonathan Southgate QC. “The rules say he was supposed to be here, and that can be reported. He has been told off.” Ant has now responded to the “telling off”, via a spokesperson, who said he had been under the impression he wasn’t required to attend the hearing in person. His rep said: “Ant was advised by his media barrister that he didn’t need to attend court today. There was absolutely no intent to disrespect the court.” Ant and Lisa first got together more than 20 years ago and married in 2006, where Ant’s regular TV co-host Declan Donnelly served as his best man.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images The former couple at last year's National Television Awards