Declan Donnelly may not have mentioned Ant McPartlin during last night’s (7 April) ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ finale, but when the cameras stopped rolling, he called for the audience to applaud his pal.

Dec was fronting the show solo for the second week running, as Ant is receiving rehab treatment after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving last month.

For the grand finale, ITV took ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and its audience to Florida’s Universal Studios. Dec wasn’t totally alone though, as he jetted out with Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt, who were on hand to help with presenting duties.