Declan Donnelly can breathe a sigh of relief, as his first ever solo effort on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ wound up being a ratings hit.

The TV personality - who makes up one half of presenting duo Ant and Dec - was forced to go at it alone on Saturday (31 March), following his co-host’s decision to return to treatment, after being charged with drink-driving last month.

Having already been a hit with those who were watching, it’s now been revealed just how many people tuned in to see Dec, with initial figures revealing that show reached an average of 7.7 million viewers.