Declan Donnelly Wins Over 'Saturday Night Takeaway' Viewers With First Solo Show

Declan Donnelly got the thumbs up from ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ viewers during his first ever solo show.

This week, Dec was forced to step up and host the show by himself, after regular co-presenter Ant McPartlin returned to treatment, following his charge for drink-driving.

During the show, which aired live on Saturday (31 March), Dec only briefly touched on Ant’s absence, making light of the situation a few times during the show.