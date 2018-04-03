All Sections
    03/04/2018 11:48 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Ant McPartlin Will Not Appear In Court On 4 April After Drink-Drive Case Is Adjourned

    He was scheduled to attend a hearing following his arrest last month.

    Ant McPartlin will no longer appear in court on Wednesday (4 April) to face charges for drink driving.

    The presenter was scheduled to attend a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning, but the case has been adjourned. 

    He will now appear in court on Monday 16 April. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Ant McPartlin was charged with drink driving last month

    An administration officer from the court confirmed the update to Metro in a statement that read: “A adjournment in this case has been agreed, therefore Ant McPartlin will not be appearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday 4 April 2018.”

    They later added: “An adjournment has been agreed and a new date of hearing has been set for – Monday 16th April  2018, at 2.00pm, in Courtroom 7, at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.”

    Ant was formally charged with drink driving on 21 March, after being arrested following a car crash in south west London three days earlier. 

    He subsequently stood down from all TV commitments for the foreseeable future and returned to rehab for treatment. 

    Ant’s co-host, Declan Donnelly, hosted the first ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ without him last weekend to a hugely positive reception

    ITV
    Declan Donnelly hosted 'Saturday Night Takeaway' by himself last weekend

    Initial figures revealed show reached an average of 7.7 million viewers, making it the second-highest rated episode in the current series. 

    Dec only made a nod to Ant’s absence during the show, and later took to Twitter revealing he had barely slept in the run-up to going live. 

    “Thanks for all your lovely messages tonight, they are VERY much appreciated, I’m glad you enjoyed the show,” he said. 

    “I didn’t sleep an awful lot last night so I’m off to bed! Night y’all.”

    A new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ will begin later this month, and while Ant and Dec have already completed filming of the audition stages, it’s not yet known what the plans are for this year’s live shows.

    Conversations